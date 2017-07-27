Pittsburg man arrested after allegedly masturbating on BART

By Published:

OAKLAND (KRON)—A 53-year-old Pittsburg man was arrested after being accused of masturbating on a BART train Thursday morning, according to BART police.

The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m. on a Pittsburg/Bay Point bound train at the 19th Street station in downtown Oakland.

A woman placed Nathan Mayers under citizen’s arrest until she was able to flag down police.

Mayers was booked into jail and a prohibition order was issued, according to police.

