Police find missing woman after she preserved her scent in a bottle

(Courtesy Citrus County Florida Sheriff's Office)

CITRUS COUNTY, FL (WCMH) — Deputies say a K9 was quickly able to find a missing elderly woman because she had preserved her scent in a bottle more than two years ago.

According to the Citrus County Florida Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, deputies were called to find a missing endangered elderly woman with dementia, who had been missing for more than two hours.

Deputies say because the woman had completed a scent preservation kit about two and a half years ago, she was able to be found in less than five minutes through the use of K9 Ally.

The woman was returned home safely.

According to ScentEvidenceK9.com, scent preservation kits are used to help law enforcement find people with high-risk autism and dementia.

