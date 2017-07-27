DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — An annual report on Lake Tahoe says the United States’ largest alpine lake is still warming at 14 times the historic average.
The finding is in Thursday’s yearly report by the University of California at Davis on the condition of Lake Tahoe, which straddles the California and Nevada borders.
Researchers say the giant lake is still warming by half of a degree Fahrenheit each year, continuing a four-year trend driven by climate change.
The yearly report cites other signs of climate change at Lake Tahoe, including a first spring snow melt at the lake that started 19 days earlier in March than it did in 1961.
The university researchers say climate change is contributing to the growth of algae in the lake in summer, reducing the lake’s famous clarity.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- ‘FIRE BALL’ RIDES IN BAY AREA CLOSED AFTER DEADLY ACCIDENT
- COUPLE GETS LIFE FOR TORTURE MURDER OF NAPA TODDLER
- CAUGHT ON CAM: ILLEGAL STREET RACE LEADS TO CRASH IN SAN JOSE
- FORMER DEPUTY TO STAND TRIAL IN OAKLAND POLICE SEX SCANDAL CASE
- MUG SHOT RELEASED OF SF OFFICER ACCUSED OF HAVING CHILD PORN
- WINNING $1.2M LOTTERY TICKET BOUGHT AT DUBLIN BOWLING ALLEY
- FBI: MAN SAYS HE KILLED WIFE ON CRUISE OVER HER LAUGHING
- IDENTICAL TWINS WANT TO BE PREGNANT BY THE SAME MAN AT THE SAME TIME