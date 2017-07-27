SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco’s Main Library was evacuated and shut down Thursday afternoon after a person jumped from a balcony inside to the main atrium floor below, according to police.

The incident at the 100 Larkin St. library building was reported at 3:43 p.m., according to Officer Grace Gatpandan.

The person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The library, which normally remains open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays, is expected to remain closed tonight while the incident is under investigation, Gatpandan said.

