SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco’s Main Library was evacuated and shut down Thursday afternoon after a person jumped from a balcony inside to the main atrium floor below, according to police.
The incident at the 100 Larkin St. library building was reported at 3:43 p.m., according to Officer Grace Gatpandan.
The person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The library, which normally remains open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays, is expected to remain closed tonight while the incident is under investigation, Gatpandan said.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- ‘FIRE BALL’ RIDES IN BAY AREA CLOSED AFTER DEADLY ACCIDENT
- COUPLE GETS LIFE FOR TORTURE MURDER OF NAPA TODDLER
- CAUGHT ON CAM: ILLEGAL STREET RACE LEADS TO CRASH IN SAN JOSE
- FORMER DEPUTY TO STAND TRIAL IN OAKLAND POLICE SEX SCANDAL CASE
- MUG SHOT RELEASED OF SF OFFICER ACCUSED OF HAVING CHILD PORN
- WINNING $1.2M LOTTERY TICKET BOUGHT AT DUBLIN BOWLING ALLEY
- FBI: MAN SAYS HE KILLED WIFE ON CRUISE OVER HER LAUGHING
- IDENTICAL TWINS WANT TO BE PREGNANT BY THE SAME MAN AT THE SAME TIME