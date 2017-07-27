SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — The search for a shooting suspect has prompted a shelter-in-place in a San Leandro neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The suspect search is happening on Arthur Avenue, Jean Way, North Boulevard, and Midway Avenue.

Police helicopters and K-9s are being used to search for the suspect.

