SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — The search for a shooting suspect has prompted a shelter-in-place in a San Leandro neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The suspect search is happening on Arthur Avenue, Jean Way, North Boulevard, and Midway Avenue.
Police helicopters and K-9s are being used to search for the suspect.
