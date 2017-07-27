Senate votes decisively to slap new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea, sends measure to Trump for his signature

Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn, John Barrasso
FILE - In this June 6, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., flanked by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Senate has voted decisively to slap new sanctions on Russia, Iran, and North Korea, and has sent the measure to Trump for his signature.

