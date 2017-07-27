WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Senate has voted decisively to slap new sanctions on Russia, Iran, and North Korea, and has sent the measure to Trump for his signature.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- TEENS KILLED IN ALAMEDA CRASH IDENTIFIED
- VIDEO: BART PLAGUED BY CAR BURGLARIES, 12 OCCUR IN 24 HOURS
- FREMONT POLICE SHOOT SUSPECT NEAR SHOPPING CENTER
- POLICE: MAN YELLED RACIAL SLURS BEFORE MACHETE ATTACK IN CLEARLAKE
- “RESIST” ADVERTISEMENTS APPEAR ACROSS CALIFORNIA
- 82-YEAR-OLD MAN SAVES WIFE, DETAINS WOULD-BE BURGLAR IN SAN JOSE
- CHILD THROWN FROM WATER PARKSLIDE IN DUBLIN