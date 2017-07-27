Study: E-cigarette users more likely to quit



SAN DIEGO (KRON)–Research from the University of California, San Diego, suggest that people who use e-cigarettes are more likely to quit smoking.

Researchers found that around 65-percent of e-cigarette smoker attempt to quit smoking, compared to 40-percent of those who don’t.

They also found that people who vape are more likely to stop smoking for at least three months.

Researchers warn that they don’t know the long term side effects of vaping and whether switching to e-cigarettes is enough to reduce harm.

