The World According to Gary: Julio Jones hires dive team to recover $150k earring



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk the U.S. winning its sixth Gold Cup title, Curry’s living it up in China, and an NFL star Julio Jones takes a major loss.

The U.S. beat Jamaica 2-1 Wednesday night for its sixth CONCACAF Gold Cup title and first since 2013.

Steph and Ayesha Curry are having a ball in China.He’s finishing up his promotional tour with Under Armour. Seoul, Korea is his final stop.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver, Julio Jones, lost his diamond earring valued at $150,000 while jet skiing. Julio hired a team of scuba divers with the hopes of finding the icy rock, but so far no luck.

