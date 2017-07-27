Vacaville police arrest wanted man who fled from officers

VACAVILLE (KRON)–Vacaville police arrested a wanted man last weekend after he allegedly fled from officers who tried to detain him.

Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, officers spotted 38-year-old Jason Lanyon of Vacaville riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the area of Mason and Depot streets, according to police.

Lanyon was wanted on multiple outstanding arrest warrants, police said.

When officers pulled over the vehicle, the passenger door opened and Lanyon allegedly fled on foot. With help from citizens in the area, police learned that Lanyon ran down an embankment and into large bushes.

Police set up a perimeter and searched the area. With help from a K-9 unit, police found Lanyon hiding under a car in the parking lot of Vacaville Ice Sports at 551 Davis St.

Lanyon was taken into custody without incident and booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, being a felon in possession of ammunition, violating probation, and for the outstanding warrants, police said.

>> MORE TOP STORIES