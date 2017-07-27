WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Three Republican senators say they will not vote for a new health care plan being crafted by GOP leaders – unless they get a guarantee from Speaker Paul Ryan that it will not pass the House as-is.

Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin say they can’t support the so-called “skinny repeal” taking shape in the Senate because it would wreak havoc on health insurance markets.

They say they will vote in favor of it only as a vehicle to open House-Senate negotiations on a more comprehensive bill.

But in light of rumors that the House could pass the bill as-is, they are looking for a guarantee from Ryan that that won’t happen.

Their opposition is enough to sink the “skinny bill.”

