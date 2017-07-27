VIDEO: GOP senators worry about ‘skinny’ Obamacare repeal health bill

Published:
From left, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speak to reporters at the Capitol as the Republican-controlled Senate unable to fulfill their political promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare" because of opposition and wavering within the GOP ranks, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

 

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Three Republican senators say they will not vote for a new health care plan being crafted by GOP leaders – unless they get a guarantee from Speaker Paul Ryan that it will not pass the House as-is.

Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin say they can’t support the so-called “skinny repeal” taking shape in the Senate because it would wreak havoc on health insurance markets.

They say they will vote in favor of it only as a vehicle to open House-Senate negotiations on a more comprehensive bill.

But in light of rumors that the House could pass the bill as-is, they are looking for a guarantee from Ryan that that won’t happen.

Their opposition is enough to sink the “skinny bill.”

