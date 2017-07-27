VIDEO: Pregnant woman says she was thrown to the ground by 7 Sacramento police officers

SACRAMENTO (KRON/KTXL) — A Northern California pregnant woman says she was thrown to the ground by seven Sacramento police officers at eight months pregnant–she is now worried about the health of her baby.

And on Thursday night, that woman and her family are demanding the department to take action.

Zityrua Abraham says she was standing outside her apartment on Lampasas Avenue with her mother and mother’s boyfriend on July 9.

When her mother’s boyfriend walked inside for a drink of water, Abraham said seven police officers showed up.

Abraham said the officers knocked her down, searched the apartment before saying, “wrong house” and leaving.

Police confirmed officers were searching for someone wanted on a felony charge and a warrant.

Officers say a man matching the suspect’s description went into the apartment, but it turned out that he wasn’t who they thought he was. Police also said Abraham was not cooperative.

The Sacramento Police Department said a lieutenant reviewed the incident and found “nothing substantive.”

Meanwhile, Black Lives Matter activists in Sacramento are demanding the department release the names of the officers involved, the police report and any dash or body cam video.

They also want the officer who is said to have thrown Abraham to the ground fired and charged with assault.

