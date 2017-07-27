White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci calls chief of staff Reince Priebus a “paranoid schizophrenic”

Anthony Scaramucci
Incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, right, blowing a kiss after answering questions during the press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

 

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, is speaking out after an expletive-laced interview, saying he sometimes uses “colorful language” and pledging to refrain.

The interview appears on the website of The New Yorker magazine.

In it, an angry Scaramucci uses expletives to accuse White House chief of staff Reince Priebus of being a “paranoid schizophrenic.” He also accuses White House chief strategist Steve Bannon of trying to burnish his own reputation.

Scaramucci later tweeted, in part: “I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight” for President Donald Trump’s agenda.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she has nothing to add to Scaramucci’s tweet.

