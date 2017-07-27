WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON/AP) — The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of the Obama health law, dealing a serious blow to the GOP and President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Republican Senators John McCain, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins have voted against the Republicans’ “skinny repeal” of Obamacare, sinking the bill.

Obamacare will remain the law of the land.

The skinny bill would have repealed mandates that most individuals get health insurance and that large companies provide it to their employees. It would have delayed a tax on medical devices.

The vote was 49-51.

The amendment was a last resort for Senate Republicans to pass something – anything – to trigger negotiations with the House.

Some Republicans were concerned that the House would simply pass the pared-down bill and send it to Trump. Republican Sens.

3 republican senators voted against it. Significant blow to President Trump & GOP. https://t.co/KCZL9aPOIM — Grant Lodes (@GrantLodes) July 28, 2017

California Sen. Kamala Harris (D) issued the following statement:

“Tonight, the message sent by the American people was vindicated: Republicans must no longer play politics with people’s lives. Tonight, veterans and working families who rely on Medicaid are more secure. Seniors in nursing homes and children with complex medical conditions are more secure. And cancer patients and those with preexisting conditions are more secure. And it’s because of the tireless efforts of Americans all across the country who wrote letters, made phone calls, showed up at rallies and town halls, told their stories and made their voices heard. You did this. “The fight for quality, affordable health was never simply a partisan squabble—this has been a battle over the values of our nation. And tonight demonstrates again that we should be a country where health care is a right for all, not a privilege for the few. “The American people deserve a government that solves problems, regardless of party. I look forward to the opportunity to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and hope to work in an open and transparent process with colleagues in both parties to accomplish that goal. With this partisan process behind us, let’s embark on a new chapter of bipartisan health care reform focused on ensuring the best quality care for all Americans.”

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) issued this statement:

“This failed vote on the latest Republican bill should finally break the fever and convince every senator that the only path forward on health care is to scrap their repeal efforts and work with Democrats in an open process to improve the Affordable Care Act. “Health care is a matter of life and death. It affects every person in this country. The American people did not deserve the process that got us to this point, but I’m hopeful that my Republican colleagues have found a small grain of wisdom. “Their closed process, which shut out doctors, patients, families, hospitals, health plans and advocates, yielded terrible bill after terrible bill. “Let’s recap: Under the House bill, 24 million Americans would lose coverage and protections for those with pre-existing conditions would be gutted. “Under the first Senate bill, at least 22 million Americans would lose coverage, Medicaid would be cut by 35 percent and insurance companies could offer junk plans that don’t cover serious illnesses like cancer. “Under the second Senate bill, up to 32 million Americans would lose coverage and premiums would increase by 25 percent more than projected next year alone. “Under the third Senate bill, 16 million Americans would lose coverage, premiums would increase by 20 percent more than projected next year and Planned Parenthood would be defunded. “Over the coming days and months, I implore my colleagues, talk to people. Talk to the doctors who run our country’s first-rate children’s hospitals. Talk to patients struggling with cancer, diabetes and other chronic illnesses. Talk to mothers of children with extraordinary health care needs. Talk to health care professionals who manage nursing homes. Talk to insurance commissioners. Talk to public and elected officials. “We owe it to the American people to work together, and I stand ready and willing to do that.”

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter early Friday morning.

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

I hope we can rely on humility, cooperation & dependence on each other to better serve the people who elected us https://t.co/QbaZvUwkfE — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 25, 2017

