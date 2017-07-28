1 killed, 4 injured as car plows into crowd in Finland

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish police say a car has plowed into a crowd in central Helsinki, killing one person and injuring at least four others.
Helsinki police said on Twitter Friday that the Finnish man in his 50s who was driving the car was likely under the influence of alcohol or another substance, and was caught immediately afterward.
Police superintendent Patrik Karlsson tells Finnish broadcaster YLE that there are no indications the incident was terrorism.
It happened on a busy street in downtown Helsinki during the early evening rush hour. Some of the people injured were on the sidewalk and others in a crosswalk.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- ‘FIRE BALL’ RIDES IN BAY AREA CLOSED AFTER DEADLY ACCIDENT
- COUPLE GETS LIFE FOR TORTURE MURDER OF NAPA TODDLER
- CAUGHT ON CAM: ILLEGAL STREET RACE LEADS TO CRASH IN SAN JOSE
- FORMER DEPUTY TO STAND TRIAL IN OAKLAND POLICE SEX SCANDAL CASE
- MUG SHOT RELEASED OF SF OFFICER ACCUSED OF HAVING CHILD PORN
- WINNING $1.2M LOTTERY TICKET BOUGHT AT DUBLIN BOWLING ALLEY
- FBI: MAN SAYS HE KILLED WIFE ON CRUISE OVER HER LAUGHING
- IDENTICAL TWINS WANT TO BE PREGNANT BY THE SAME MAN AT THE SAME TIME