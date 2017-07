4-year-old dies after attacked by four dogs

Video courtesy of CNN

EL PASO, Texas (KRON) — Police say a 4-year-old boy was killed after being mauled by four dogs Thursday night in Texas.

The dogs belonged to the home where the boy lived.

The attack happened in the backyard.

Animal control took the dogs after the attack.

Police did not say what breed the dogs were or what led up to the attack.

