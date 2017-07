5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California

FERNDALE, California (KRON) — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California on Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 4:38 p.m. about 74 kilometers (46 miles) west-northwest of Ferndale.

The temblor had a depth of 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles) and hit off the coast.

