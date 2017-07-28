OAKLAND (KRON) — A BART employee was allegedly attacked late Thursday night at the Fruitvale BART Station in Oakland, police said.

BART police were dispatched to the Fruitvale Station at 11:06 p.m., searching for a 25-year-old black woman with a blue-green jacket and a 5-year-old child.

There was another woman in her 20s with blonde hair accompanying the suspect, according to BART police.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

