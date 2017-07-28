BART Violence: 2 arrested in separate East Bay assaults

KRON — BART police responded to two assault with a deadly weapon incidents at separate BART stations on Thursday.
The first incident happened around 2:21 p.m. at the El Cerrito del Norte Station in El Cerrito.
Officers responded to a report of two men beating another man.
46-year-old Lawrence Harvey of El Cerrito beat the victim with a large stick, causing head and shoulder injuries, police said.
Harvey was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.
Police have identified the second suspect, and are investigating his role in the incident.
Another incident occurred around 6:49 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa County Station in Walnut Creek.
Police said a suspect swung a crutch at a victim.
The suspect missed the victim, but the victim fell to the ground and suffered an injured leg.
The suspect, identified as Benjamin Horton, 27, of Pleasanton, fled the scene but was later located and arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- ‘FIRE BALL’ RIDES IN BAY AREA CLOSED AFTER DEADLY ACCIDENT
- COUPLE GETS LIFE FOR TORTURE MURDER OF NAPA TODDLER
- CAUGHT ON CAM: ILLEGAL STREET RACE LEADS TO CRASH IN SAN JOSE
- FORMER DEPUTY TO STAND TRIAL IN OAKLAND POLICE SEX SCANDAL CASE
- MUG SHOT RELEASED OF SF OFFICER ACCUSED OF HAVING CHILD PORN
- WINNING $1.2M LOTTERY TICKET BOUGHT AT DUBLIN BOWLING ALLEY
- FBI: MAN SAYS HE KILLED WIFE ON CRUISE OVER HER LAUGHING
- IDENTICAL TWINS WANT TO BE PREGNANT BY THE SAME MAN AT THE SAME TIME