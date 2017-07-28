BART Violence: 2 arrested in separate East Bay assaults

KRON — BART police responded to two assault with a deadly weapon incidents at separate BART stations on Thursday.

The first incident happened around 2:21 p.m. at the El Cerrito del Norte Station in El Cerrito.

Officers responded to a report of two men beating another man.

46-year-old Lawrence Harvey of El Cerrito beat the victim with a large stick, causing head and shoulder injuries, police said.

Harvey was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

Police have identified the second suspect, and are investigating his role in the incident.

Another incident occurred around 6:49 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa County Station in Walnut Creek.

Police said a suspect swung a crutch at a victim.

The suspect missed the victim, but the victim fell to the ground and suffered an injured leg.

The suspect, identified as Benjamin Horton, 27, of Pleasanton, fled the scene but was later located and arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES