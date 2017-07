FREMONT (BCN) — A grass fire that started Friday afternoon when a car caught fire on state Highway 84 in unincorporated Alameda County is under control, an Alameda County Fire Department battalion chief said.

The fire was reported at about 3:40 p.m. at state Highway 84 just west of Kalthoff Common, Battalion Chief Stephanie Radecke said.

Flames burned 44 acres before firefighters contained it.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES