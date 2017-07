Gary’s Mailbag: I would like to meet Bob Myers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

You usually have a pretty good heart, but why not for Pablo Sandoval? – Ashley

Why do you hate talking about baseball trades? The Giants need help! – Mercer

Could you please adopt me? I would like to meet Bob Myers. – Bruce

I guess you have to admit now LeBron James is a jerk. He’s running Kyrie Irving out of Cleveland. – Blood

I saw you at the Bruno Mars concert. Wow, your wife is beautiful and young! – Sam

Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES