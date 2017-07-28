North Korea fires missile which lands in sea off Japan

FILE - In this April 15, 2017 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country’s late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. South Korea’s military said Tuesday, July 4, 2017 North Korea has launched another ballistic missile. The launch is part of a string of test-firings in recent months as the North works to build a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the United States. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
TOKYO (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile Friday night which landed in the ocean off Japan, Japanese officials said.

“I have received information that North Korea once again conducted a missile firing,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. “We will immediately analyze information and do our utmost to protect the safety of the Japanese people.”

Abe said he has called a meeting of the National Security Council.

Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the missile flew for about 45 minutes and landed off the Japanese coast in waters between Japan and the Korean Peninsula.
Japanese public broadcaster NHK said the coast guard issued safety warnings to aircraft and ships.

In Washington, a Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, confirmed that a launch of a ballistic missile from North Korea had been detected.

“We are assessing and will have more information soon,” he said.

