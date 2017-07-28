KRON4 announces 9 PM newscast

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4-TV is launching a one-hour news broadcast at 9 PM Monday – Friday, starting August 21, 2017.

The expanded local news programming highlights KRON4’s commitment to addressing the needs of the local Bay Area viewers through the delivery of in-depth local reporting, real-time information and enhanced community service.

KRON4 will now broadcast 11 hours of live local news every weekday, with six hours of nonstop local news in the morning (4 am to 10 am), two hours of early evening news (5 pm to 7 pm) and three hours of prime time news (8 pm to 11 pm).

To facilitate the continuous block of prime time news, KRON4 will be moving its two hour of MyNetwork programming to 11 pm, weekdays

“Our viewers have requested more local news content from KRON4’s team, particularly in the evening, as the Bay Area work commute is now one of the toughest in the nation with many local residents arriving home after 7 pm,” stated Chris McDonnell, KRON-TV Vice President and General Manager. “KRON 4 has a strong history of responding to the needs of our viewers. The expansion of our local news programming in prime time, combined with the 24/7 support of our digital content delivery through KRON4.com and our mobile apps, gives our audiences more opportunities to access the local content they want and the information they need at a time that is convenient for their busy schedules.”

For more than 60 years, KRON4 has been delivering exceptional local news programming and service to local communities in the San Francisco Bay Area.

KRON4 and the station’s passionate local news teams have been acknowledged for their outstanding journalistic contributions and are the recent recipients of an Emmy Award for Breaking News coverage.

The local news expansion in prime time is the latest example of how KRON4 News is living up to its mission to bring communities in the greater San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose region the most comprehensive live, local coverage available in the market.

“The expansion of KRON4 News in prime time and shift in our network programming schedule has been in the works for several months and marks the second time we have increased our local news in the past two years,” added KRON4 News Director, Aaron Pero. “For Nexstar and KRON4, it’s all about localism. We are committed to serving the needs of our Bay Area viewers, hometown businesses and community organizations by delivering more hours of trusted, accurate and timely local news programming in underserved dayparts when other stations are airing network content.”

In addition to mobile and desktop accessibility at KRON4.com, KRON-TV offers news and weather text alerts on your phone as well as e-mail alerts. The station’s KRON4 News App allows consumers to easily access critical local news, weather and traffic updates. All of KRON’s apps are available in the App Store or Google Play Store. Viewers may also follow KRON4 News on Twitter @kron4news and Facebook.

About KRON4

KRON4 now broadcasts from the Broadcast Center at 900 Front Street adjacent to the famed San Francisco waterfront. For more than 60 years KRON-TV, has set the standard for television excellence in the San Francisco Bay Area. Producing 11 hours of local news per day, KRON4 is the source of news for the Bay Area. KRON4 airs some of the Bay Area’s biggest events, including New Year’s Live, July 4th Live and Fleet Week featuring the Blue Angels.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 170 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 100 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. For more information please visit http://www.nexstar.tv.