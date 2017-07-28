MISSING: San Jose man diagnosed with dementia

By Published:
Photo courtesy of San Jose PD

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 76-year-old man missing out of San Jose.

Nabor Mora went missing Thursday around 10:00 a.m.

He was last seen at his home in the 2600 block of Madden Ave. in East San Jose, according to San Jose PD.

Mora is considered “at risk” because he has been diagnosed with dementia, police said.

He is described as 5 feet 4 inches and 140 ponds with brown eyes and grey/brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with “LA” logo on the front, sunglasses, and cowboy boots, police said.

