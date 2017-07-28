Police: Fremont man arrested for sexual battery of disabled woman

FREMONT (KRON) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a disabled woman last week in Fremont has been arrested, Fremont Police Department said Friday.

Around 11:48 a.m. last Friday, officers responded to a report of a missing person in the 40700 block of Grimmer Blvd.

Police were informed that the missing person was a developmentally challenged woman who was non-communicative, according to police.

When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as 77-year-old Cheuk Li of Fremont, being detained by several community members, police said.

Witnesses told police the missing woman and Li were found in the backseat of Li’s Subaru Outback with the doors locked and windows rolled up.

Witnesses believed the woman may have been a victim of sexual battery.

Li was taken to the Fremont Police Department where he was interviewed by Sexual Assault Detectives in our Crimes Against Person Unit.

Before conducting the interview, detectives discovered that Li was previously convicted of sexual battery in 2001 and ordered to register as a sex offender, police said.

In 2013, Li failed to comply with his sex offender registration procedure and was subsequently arrested by the Fremont Police Department.

This time, Li was in compliance with registration requirements.

Based on evidence from the entire investigation, including witness statements, video surveillance, and a Mirandized statement obtained from Li, he was arrested.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Li with kidnapping, two counts of sexual battery and dependent adult abuse.

Anyone with information that could assist with this investigation is asked to please contact Detective D. Rodriguez at Drodriguez@fremont.gov or call 510-790-6900.

