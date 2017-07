NAPA (KRON) — Friday the veterans reported to Raiders training camp in Napa. Well, most of the veterans that is.

KRON4’s Mark Carpenter is at camp today.

He reports that star left tackle Donald Penn is not showing up because he’s allegedly holding out on his contract.

Big story from #Raiders camp today: LT Donald Penn reportedly holding out — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) July 28, 2017

Penn only gave up one sack last season, but it was a critical one.

Quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken leg on the play in that Christmas Eve game against the Colts.

When Carr went down, so did the team’s chance at advancing in the playoffs.

Mark Carpenter spoke with center Rodney Hudson today, who says he hopes Penn’s contract situation gets worked out soon.

#Raiders C Rodney Hudson said he's spoken with Penn and hoping contract situation gets worked out. — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) July 28, 2017

