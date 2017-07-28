Study: Mediterranean Diet may help lower your risk of dementia

(KRON/CNN) — New research shows the Mediterranean Diet may prevent dementia.

The diet has been linked to stronger bones, a healthier heart, and a longer life.

Now, you can add lowering your risk of dementia to the growing list of benefits.

That’s according to new research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

It shows healthy older adults who follow the Mediterranean or similar diets lower the risk of dementia by one-third.

The Mediterranean diet is simple–plant-based cooking, with the majority of each meal focused on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and an emphasis on olive oil.

Researchers say clinical trials are needed to prove the connection between diet and dementia.

