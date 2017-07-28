SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With all the reports of data breaches, hacking, and ransomware attacks lately, keeping your digital life secure is more important than ever.

And it is not just about the software and the cloud.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate met with one of the biggest PC manufacturers to learn about new security features they are building into devices to keep up with the threat from hackers.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES