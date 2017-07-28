SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about Kevin Durant in India, the Warriors signing JaVale McGee, and Marshawn Lynch’s ‘bad ass’ status.

Warriors Kevin Durant is having fun in India, but not for personal monetary purposes.

The star forward is there for charity reasons, such as coaching young athletes, and simply to submerge himself in a new culture.

Meanwhile in the Bay Area, the Warriors filled their last roster spot with the signing of charismatic big man, JaVale McGee.

Marshawn Lynch was named the second biggest “bad ass” in the NFL, while the Raiders were listed as the fourth most “bad ass” team.

Depending on who your team is, you just might cringe when you hear which squad was listed at number one.

Watch today’s Gary’s World to find out!

