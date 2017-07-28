STOCKTON (KRON) — KRON4 has learned a 2-year-old boy involved in a child abuse case in Stockton has died from his injuries at Oakland Children’s Hospital.

The Stockton Police Department says the woman who abused baby Jaxson is his own stepmom Chalsey Maynard.

The 30-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of child abuse.

The reported abuse against Jaxson is not new.

From Dec. 2016 to Jun. 2017, child protective services in San Joaquin County says there were seven reports of abuse against him.

The emotional mother says not enough was done to protect her child.

“He didn’t deserve this, he was only 2,” Jaxson’s mother Brittany Gonzales said. “He had his whole life ahead of him. This is like the type of thing I would see on the news with different kids, and I would be like, ‘Oh my God. If that happened to my kid,’ and now, it’s my turn because CPS fails to do their job and actually just investigate.”

Now, it is up to the DA’s office whether or not more charges will be filed.

The child’s family created a GoFundMe account to pay for some of his medical expenses.

