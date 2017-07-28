VIDEO: Annual Gilroy Garlic Festival kicks off today

GILROY (KRON) — The highly anticipated 39th Gilroy Garlic Festival kicks off today!
For the next three days the festival offers food, entertainment, and of course, everything garlic.
The festival runs from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. all three days at Christmas Hill Park.
Tickets are $20.
Caltrain and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority are both offering shuttles from different stations in the area.
KRON4’s Will Tran is getting a behind the scenes sneak peak of the festivities this morning.
He even got a chance to catch up with Master Chef winner, Shaun O’Neale, who is bringing his talents to Gilroy for the firs time.
Tune into the KRON4 Morning News for Will’s live previews of the best from this year’s festival!
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- ‘FIRE BALL’ RIDES IN BAY AREA CLOSED AFTER DEADLY ACCIDENT
- COUPLE GETS LIFE FOR TORTURE MURDER OF NAPA TODDLER
- CAUGHT ON CAM: ILLEGAL STREET RACE LEADS TO CRASH IN SAN JOSE
- FORMER DEPUTY TO STAND TRIAL IN OAKLAND POLICE SEX SCANDAL CASE
- MUG SHOT RELEASED OF SF OFFICER ACCUSED OF HAVING CHILD PORN
- WINNING $1.2M LOTTERY TICKET BOUGHT AT DUBLIN BOWLING ALLEY
- FBI: MAN SAYS HE KILLED WIFE ON CRUISE OVER HER LAUGHING
- IDENTICAL TWINS WANT TO BE PREGNANT BY THE SAME MAN AT THE SAME TIME