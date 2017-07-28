VIDEO: Annual Gilroy Garlic Festival kicks off today

GILROY (KRON) — The highly anticipated 39th Gilroy Garlic Festival kicks off today!

For the next three days the festival offers food, entertainment, and of course, everything garlic.

The festival runs from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. all three days at Christmas Hill Park.

Tickets are $20.

Caltrain and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority are both offering shuttles from different stations in the area.

KRON4’s Will Tran is getting a behind the scenes sneak peak of the festivities this morning.

He even got a chance to catch up with Master Chef winner, Shaun O’Neale, who is bringing his talents to Gilroy for the firs time.

