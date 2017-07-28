SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART police are cracking down on cellphone thefts.

The department has launched a public awareness campaign to help prevent these thefts.

In the most recent incident, a juvenile was arrested after grabbing a victim’s phone and attempting to run away.

A BART officer was able to locate and arrest the suspect in that incident.

This arrest comes as BART has seen a recent decrease in phone thefts following a sharp spike at the beginning of the year.

The deputy chief had some advice for people riding BART with electronics. He is warning that riders should be aware of his surroundings.

There have been approximately 240 electronic device thefts on BART this year.

Deputy Chief Haight says BART is working to increase its visible presence to deter these crimes.

