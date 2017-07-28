SACRAMENTO (KRON/KTXL) — A Sacramento couple who adopted three children is now looking for a canine sidekick for one of those young boys.

The only problem they say is a certified service dog costs about $17,000.

Five-year-old Dylan Gingras was diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome.

His symptoms are similar to those associated with autism.

Dylan’s mom says the trained dog would track Dylan if he gets lost, direct him away from his social triggers, and apply pressure to calm his nerves.

Now, they just need help raising the money.

The family has a GoFundMe account if you would like to donate.

They have raised a little more than $5,000.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES