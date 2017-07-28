SACRAMENTO (KRON/KTXL) — A Sacramento couple who adopted three children is now looking for a canine sidekick for one of those young boys.
The only problem they say is a certified service dog costs about $17,000.
Five-year-old Dylan Gingras was diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome.
His symptoms are similar to those associated with autism.
Dylan’s mom says the trained dog would track Dylan if he gets lost, direct him away from his social triggers, and apply pressure to calm his nerves.
Now, they just need help raising the money.
The family has a GoFundMe account if you would like to donate.
They have raised a little more than $5,000.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- ‘FIRE BALL’ RIDES IN BAY AREA CLOSED AFTER DEADLY ACCIDENT
- COUPLE GETS LIFE FOR TORTURE MURDER OF NAPA TODDLER
- CAUGHT ON CAM: ILLEGAL STREET RACE LEADS TO CRASH IN SAN JOSE
- FORMER DEPUTY TO STAND TRIAL IN OAKLAND POLICE SEX SCANDAL CASE
- MUG SHOT RELEASED OF SF OFFICER ACCUSED OF HAVING CHILD PORN
- WINNING $1.2M LOTTERY TICKET BOUGHT AT DUBLIN BOWLING ALLEY
- FBI: MAN SAYS HE KILLED WIFE ON CRUISE OVER HER LAUGHING
- IDENTICAL TWINS WANT TO BE PREGNANT BY THE SAME MAN AT THE SAME TIME