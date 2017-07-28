PALO ALTO (KRON) — A woman reported being sexually assaulted Thursday night at Stanford University, authorities said.

This is the second sexual assault reported on the campus in the last ten days, according to the Stanford Department of Public Safety.

“I am definitely concerned,” a student, Mary, told KRON4. “I think it’s a problem.”

Some students say the most unnerving part of this case is that authorities say the victim and her alleged assaulter know each other.

“In our normal impression, like, you will run into danger with someone you don’t know and that is how we prepare ourselves and how we guard ourselves against this kind of danger,” said student Sarah Wang. “But once the danger might come from someone you might know or someone you, uh, understand or like a friend, just make the protection more and more difficult.”

Similar to the rape reported last Wednesday, the Department of Public Safety says this most recent incident happened in student housing on the west side of campus.

The National Institute of Justice says about 85 to 90-percent of sexual assaults reported by college women are committed by someone known to the victim and about half those assaults happen on dates.

The suspect in Thursday night’s assault is described as a man in his mid-twenties.

Investigators say the two cases don’t appear to be related.

A second sexual assault in 10 days was reported at #StanfordUniversity Thursday. Campus police say two incidents are not related @kron4news pic.twitter.com/KPDWN9P9FN — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) July 28, 2017

