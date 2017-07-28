WATCH: Simone Biles shares goofy video after wisdom teeth surgery

By Published:
FILE - In this July 12, 2017, file photo, gymnast Simone Biles arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Biles shared a video of herself on July 27, 2017, taken after she had surgery to have her wisdom teeth removed. The Olympic champion appears on a recovery room bed with gauze in her mouth yelling something incomprehensible and pretending to drive a car. She wrote that she hopes the 27-second clip makes people laugh. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

AP — A video shared by Simone Biles shows the Olympic gymnast was in no condition to compete while coming out of an anesthetic haze after surgery to have her wisdom teeth removed.

Biles posted the video on Twitter on Thursday. She appears on a recovery room bed with gauze in her mouth yelling something incomprehensible and pretending to drive a car. Biles wrote that she hopes the 27-second clip makes people laugh.

The 20-year-old Biles later added that the full video is 14 minutes long and “other parts are hilarious too!”

Biles won four gold medals and a bronze at the 2016 summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

