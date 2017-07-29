1 injured in shooting at Berkeley Marina

BERKELEY (BCN)–A shooting early this morning at the Berkeley Marina sent a person to a hospital with gunshot wounds, a police lieutenant said.

At about 3:40 a.m., police were called and told of some loud noises occurring near the marina at 201 University Ave., Lt. Joe Okies said.

Police arrived and found a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Okies said police also found a vehicle in the water near the Berkeley Pier. The vehicle was towed.

Officers searched the area and found shell casings and other evidence.

One person of interest in the shooting was detained. That person was arrested on unrelated offenses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (510) 981-5900.