4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off Northern California coast

EUREKA (KRON) — A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck just outside of Eureka Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit about 106 km off the coast around 10:08 a.m. with a depth of 6.9 km, USGS officials said.

There are no reports of injuries or damage at this time.

This came less than 24 hours after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattled the same area.

