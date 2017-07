Bicyclist killed in collision with VTA train

SAN JOSE (KRON)–A bicyclist died after colliding with a light rail train Saturday afternoon in San Jose, according to officials with the Santa Clara Valley Transportation.

The collision happened around 4:30 p.m. at Race Street and Parkmoor Avenue near Highway 28.

Service on the Downtown Mountain View/Winchester line has been disrupted and a bus bridge has been set up to get passengers between San

Fernando and Fruitdale stations.

Police are investigating the collision, VTA officials said.