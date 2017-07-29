Caught on Camera: Man lights youth LGBT center on fire

PHOENIX (KRON) — A man caught on surveillance video setting fire to a youth LGBT center in Phoenix is in police custody.
26-year old Darren William Beach Jr. is seen pouring a flammable liquid in the building before flames spread across the floor.
Center Director Linda Elliott says the man is a former client of the center and has a mental disability.
“I hope he gets the help and support he needs,” Elliott said. “He obviously is troubled in some way and we just hope he gets the help and peace that any youth deserves.”
Beach began using services at the center in 2013 , but he had to leave when he turned 25-years-old.
