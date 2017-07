CHP: Injury accident triggers traffic alert on Hwy 580

OAKLAND (KRON) — A traffic alert is issued for eastbound Highway 580 after a multi-car collision Saturday morning, according to CHP.

The accident was first reported around 10:35 a.m. at 35th Ave.

At least three cars were involved in the crash, according to a traffic report from CHP.

An unknown number of people suffered minor injuries.

The left two lanes are still blocked, CHP said.

No further information is available at this time.

