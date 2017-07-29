Drone Video: Seal and dog become friends in Morrow Bay waters

MORROW BAY (KRON) — Drone video captured by a KRON4 viewer shows a unique friendship between a seal and a dog in the California coastal city, Morrow Bay.

Paul Stewart captured the playful pals on his DJI Mavic Pro around 8:00 p.m. Friday.

The waters are off the coast of Morrow Bay just north of Hill Plant Rd and Highway 1.

The adorable video shows the two animals getting along swimmingly, as they splash around in the waves.

It almost looks like they are playing a game of tag, or “Marco, Polo!”

