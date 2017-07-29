Drone Video: Seal and dog become friends in Morrow Bay waters

MORROW BAY (KRON) — Drone video captured by a KRON4 viewer shows a unique friendship between a seal and a dog in the California coastal city, Morrow Bay.
Paul Stewart captured the playful pals on his DJI Mavic Pro around 8:00 p.m. Friday.
The waters are off the coast of Morrow Bay just north of Hill Plant Rd and Highway 1.
The adorable video shows the two animals getting along swimmingly, as they splash around in the waves.
It almost looks like they are playing a game of tag, or “Marco, Polo!”
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- ‘FIRE BALL’ RIDES IN BAY AREA CLOSED AFTER DEADLY ACCIDENT
- COUPLE GETS LIFE FOR TORTURE MURDER OF NAPA TODDLER
- CAUGHT ON CAM: ILLEGAL STREET RACE LEADS TO CRASH IN SAN JOSE
- FORMER DEPUTY TO STAND TRIAL IN OAKLAND POLICE SEX SCANDAL CASE
- MUG SHOT RELEASED OF SF OFFICER ACCUSED OF HAVING CHILD PORN
- WINNING $1.2M LOTTERY TICKET BOUGHT AT DUBLIN BOWLING ALLEY
- FBI: MAN SAYS HE KILLED WIFE ON CRUISE OVER HER LAUGHING
- IDENTICAL TWINS WANT TO BE PREGNANT BY THE SAME MAN AT THE SAME TIME