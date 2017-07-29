GoFundMe: Woman slain on Alaska cruise left behind 3 daughters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The family of the Utah woman who was killed aboard a cruise ship off Alaska says it is “devastated” by their loss.

A statement from loved ones of Kristy Manzanares said she was “a devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend.”

A GoFundMe page says Manzanares left behind three daughters.

“Her children loved her more than anything, she meant the world to them,” the page says.

The FBI said the 39-year-old real estate agent was found dead Tuesday night in a blood-spattered cabin on the Princess Cruises ship.

Her husband, Kenneth Manzanares, was arrested and charged with murder.

The couple was celebrating their wedding anniversary by taking an Alaska cruise aboard the Emerald Princess.

The GoFundMe is meant to provide for her children.

Here is the full statement from the page, which can be found here.