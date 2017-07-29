Hot weekend temps pose threat for Bay Area residents with respiratory conditions

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — High temperatures predicted for this weekend could make breathing more difficult for people with respiratory issues, officials with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said Friday.

Studies show that very high temperatures can make it harder to breathe for people with conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and heart problems, especially children and the elderly.

Officials have not issued a “Spare the Air” alert for poor air quality.

However, those with known respiratory conditions should try to:

  • Stay in cooler locations
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest parts of the day
  • Keep inhalers and medications handy at all times

Residents who wish to be notified when a Spare the Air alert is in effect can sign up at http://www.sparetheair.org or call (800) HELP-AIR, or download a Spare the Air app or connect with Spare the Air on Facebook and Twitter.

