Milpitas police launch homicide investigation after body discovered

By Published:

MILPITAS (KRON)– Milpitas police are investigating the death of a 54-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning.

According to police, at around 12:53 a.m. Milpitas Police and Milpitas Fire personnel responded to a business on Winsor Street.

Responding officers discovered the deceased victim.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing and are treating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is urged to contact the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400.

