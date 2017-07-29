Milpitas police launch homicide investigation after body discovered

MILPITAS (KRON)– Milpitas police are investigating the death of a 54-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning.
According to police, at around 12:53 a.m. Milpitas Police and Milpitas Fire personnel responded to a business on Winsor Street.
Responding officers discovered the deceased victim.
Officers said the investigation is ongoing and are treating the incident as a homicide.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is urged to contact the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400.
