MISSING: Police searching for 15-year-old Vallejo girl considered at-risk

VALLEJO (KRON)– The family of a Vallejo teen fears the worst after the girl disappeared Wednesday evening.

Olivia Betancourt, 1, was last seen leaving for her grandmother’s house, which is located in the Rockridge neighborhood of Oakland around 5:00 p.m.

Betancourt never made it to her grandmother’s home.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans with holes on the front, an army green jacket, and a burgundy backpack.

Betancourt stands at 5’1″ and weighs 195-pounds.

