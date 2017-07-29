Police: Masked man robs victim at Oakland BART station

OAKLAND (KRON) — BART police are investigating a robbery that happened Friday at the 12th Street/Oakland City Center Station.

Police said the victim was waiting on the Pittsburg platform at around 3:57 p.m. when a suspect wearing a ski mask approached them, claimed to have a gun, and demanded the victim’s purse.

The victim gave up the purse, and the suspect fled the station through the 11th Street stairwell, police said.

Police searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black man, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and wearing dark clothes and a ski cap.

