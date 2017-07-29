Rabid bat found in Clayton park



CLAYTON (KRON)–Contra Costa County officials are warning residents to avoid touching bats after one of them found in a park in Clayton earlier this month tested positive for rabies.

The bat was found on a pathway at The Grove Park at 6100 Main St. in Clayton on Sunday, July 16, and it was immediately removed from the park.

It was taken in for treatment but died several days later. A positive rabies test result came back Thursday afternoon.

Rabies spreads from animals to humans mainly through bites. The people who touched the bat when it was found are not considered to be at risk.

There is no indication that any children touched the bat, county officials said.

Residents are being urged to make sure pets are up to date on their rabies vaccines and avoid handling wildlife.

Any bats seen behaving unusually, doing things such as lying on the ground or being active during daylight hours, should be reported to local animal control officials.

