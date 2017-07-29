Raiders Report: Gareon Conley on PUP, Bruce Irvin, Mario Edwards on NFI

NAPA (KRON) — The Raiders opened training camp at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning in Napa.
However, not all players were able to participate, including first-round draft pick Gareon Conley.
The Ohio State corner back remains under investigation for sexual assault, but that is not what’s keeping him from the field.
An official report from the Oakland Raiders has him listed on the “Physically Unable to Perform” or “PUP” list, along with others.
Here is the full injury report from today’s practice:
PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM LIST:
- CB Gareon Conley, Rookie, Ohio State
- G/C Jon Feliciano, 3-year veteran, Miami (Fl.)
- DL Jihad Ward, 2-year veteran, Illinois
NON-FOOTBALL INJURY LIST:
- DE Mario Edwards Jr., 3-year veteran, Florida State
- LB Bruce Irvin, 6-year veteran, West Virginia
Left tackle Donald Penn still has not reported to camp over reported dissatisfaction with his current contract.
