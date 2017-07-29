San Jose Earthquakes honor men who rescued player from drowning



SAN JOSE (KRON)–On Saturday the San Jose Earthquakes honored three local heroes who rescued one of their players from drowning over the Fourth of July holiday.

Twenty-year-old Brazil native and Earthquakes midfielder Matheus Silva, was swimming in Lake Tahoe when he went under after struggling to stay afloat.

Two paddle boarders, Colby Peterson, and Chris Guenther jumped into action.

“We were right along the swim line and saw Matheus ya know, bobbing up and down and so at first we thought it was a joke but quickly realized it wasn’t,” said Peterson.

Silva was submerged 12-feet underwater for about 30 to 40-seconds before they could reach him.

A retired ER nurse, John Burke, who also heard Silva’s cries for help and was waiting on the shore.

“As soon as they hit the sand I flipped him right over, checked pulse, respirations, nothing. Flatline. So I started CPR,” said Burke.

He was airlifted to a regional hospital in Reno where he was in critical condition.

Silva’s main focus now is getting better.