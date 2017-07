Stabbing in East Oakland sends 1 to hospital

OAKLAND (KRON)–A person was stabbed Friday afternoon at a park in East Oakland.

The stabbing happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of 78th Avenue near the Arroyo Viejo Recreation and the Eastmont Town Center.

According to police, the victim is recovering at a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said they have one suspect in the stabbing who is at large.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES