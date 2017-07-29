VIDEO: Family outraged after driver hits 5-year-old on bicycle

KHON — Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene after hitting a 5-year-old boy in Ewa.

Everett Davis suffered a concussion and bruises on his legs and lower abdomen when he was hit at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

It happened about half a block away from his home at an intersection with a stop sign. He had hopped on his bicycle, a recent gift from his parents, and was headed to a friend’s house across the street.

“I was asking if my friend could play, and then I didn’t see it because I was looking back,” he said. “I got hit right in the front. … It felt, like, in pain.”

Davis tells us the driver got out, asked if he was okay, “and then he just picked up his bumper, put it back on, and just left.”

His 8-year-old brother had to carry him back home, then his parents took him to the hospital.

“As soon as they started hooking him up to stuff, that’s when I kind of just lost it a little bit,” said his father, Bryce Davis.

Now, they want answers.

“You hit a kid. Obviously, I don’t know what he was doing. (Was he) on the way to work?” said Bryce Davis. “Why didn’t he wait? What kind of hurry are you in that you just put a piece of your car back on and leave the 5-year-old, let my other son carry him home?

“Common sense is you stop, find this kid’s parents, call police. Whether it’s Everett’s fault or whatever, he’s a kid. He’s 5 years old. He’s playing.”

According to Bryce Davis, his sons described the driver as a man in a black SUV.

Police opened a hit-and-run investigation, but so far, the driver has not been found.

“My son said it was a black Ford,” Bryce Davis said. “He was sure it was Ford. It said so on the front. No front license plate.”

Everett Davis was able to leave the hospital in time for his first day of kindergarten. He says he plans to ride his bike every day to school, and he’s going to be more careful from now on.

